As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Palestra Capital Management Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $133.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,790 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

