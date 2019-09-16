As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $302,148; Old Republic International Lowered Holding in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) as Stock Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 66,310 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, down from 128,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.09M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 11.19 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Limited Company invested in 15,875 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 3.84% or 69,600 shares. 54,991 are owned by Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv. Curbstone Finance Mngmt invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Street Corp holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 116.87M shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.79% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 98,787 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 43,504 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Assetmark has 259,307 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acropolis Investment Ltd stated it has 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,242 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. 114,022 were reported by Country Club Na. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 433,010 shares.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $333.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,100 shares to 373,810 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 121,000 shares to 852,000 shares, valued at $42.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 41,360 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 216,038 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 49,788 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,260 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,730 shares. Utah Retirement has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd invested in 0% or 2,439 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 300 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 94,820 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 48,306 shares. Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,253 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,100 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv.