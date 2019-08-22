As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Decreased Position by $104.26 Million; Novo (NVO) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 123,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 1.80M shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 3.04M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 132,006 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $134.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,585 shares to 104,829 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo sues Mylan to block entry of generic Victoza in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Novo Nordisk Suing Mylan Over Generic Victoza Drug – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.