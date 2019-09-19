As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.44 Million; Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Stake in Coca Cola (KO) by $58.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 22,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 431,736 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.34M, down from 454,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 4.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 1,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 9,366 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477.00 million, up from 8,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 6.67M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seatown Pte Ltd reported 386,581 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt has 119,494 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Colonial Advsr owns 135,487 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh accumulated 26,140 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 245,377 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hourglass Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Mgmt reported 5,947 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 162,339 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 16.09M shares. 234,910 were accumulated by Argent Trust. Hudson Valley Incorporated Adv has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 5,865 were reported by Hendershot. 34,609 were accumulated by Texas Yale Capital Corporation.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 280 shares to 39,440 shares, valued at $5.38B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,806 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 4,477 shares to 201,103 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essilorluxottica (ESLOY) by 21,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

