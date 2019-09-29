As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Interocean Capital Lowered Stake by $3.82 Million; Nexus Investment Management Has Cut Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position by $631,548 as Stock Price Declined

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 35,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 207,545 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 242,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.04 million shares traded or 258.47% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Middle Eastern Oil Needs More Risk Priced In: Experts | INN – Investing News Network” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks That Could Soar in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Stocks to Watch This Fall – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,455 shares to 402,210 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 13,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35,167 shares to 160,169 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 106,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Fincl Incorporated has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 839,042 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 109,975 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Jensen Mngmt holds 3.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.59 million shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Company reported 11,138 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 11,884 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grimes & Communication stated it has 20,762 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 7,116 were accumulated by Provident Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Fayez Sarofim reported 3.40M shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lee Danner & Bass reported 1.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 38,782 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centre Asset Mngmt Llc reported 49,182 shares.