As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Boosted Stake by $643,552; Netflix (NFLX) Stake Has Raised by Srs Investment Management Llc

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 1.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 13,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $292.79. About 2.67 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix: Bad Time For Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Play It Again With Pairs Trade in Netflix and Spotify Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Netflix’s Low-Priced Plan in India Work? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 84,758 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs Company invested 0.9% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 7,827 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.69% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,100 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.02% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr holds 2,400 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 1,464 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 322,670 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bartlett Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Albion Group Ut reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hoplite Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 3.54% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 978 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,085 shares or 1.17% of the stock.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares to 28,951 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,430 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc has invested 1.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 195,287 are held by Da Davidson. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,321 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Winfield Assocs reported 860 shares. Blue Finance Capital has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Starr Intll accumulated 30,000 shares. Kistler owns 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,917 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,166 are held by S&T Bank & Trust Pa. Maryland Capital Management invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schafer Cullen Management Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 20,721 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt owns 10,199 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 2,482 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.