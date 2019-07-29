As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $104.26 Million; Minerva Advisors Holding In Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Was Has Increased

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 5.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 12,489 shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processinginc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20,130 shares to 846,322 shares, valued at $135.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).