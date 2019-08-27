As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $378,352; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 110,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 95,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.98M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 330,213 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36 million, down from 333,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 2.68M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Achieves Clinical Development Milestone for Oral Macrocyclic Peptide Candidate Targeting Cardiovascular Indication Under Agreement with Merck (MRK) – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.1% or 14,674 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 435,760 shares or 1.04% of the stock. 23,450 are held by Westwood Gru. Atwood And Palmer reported 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Comerica National Bank invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cap Counsel Limited Company Ny owns 98,733 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 168,426 shares. 128,163 were accumulated by Argent Trust Com. 150,904 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 459,756 are owned by Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 412,322 shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 299,674 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 90,525 shares to 786,591 shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 40,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,391 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,740 are held by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Incorporated Ne. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,051 shares. Bollard Gp Lc owns 36,629 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 37,310 shares. 35,866 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd holds 7,085 shares. Insight 2811 Inc invested in 7,205 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 467,346 shares stake. 1St Source Bank invested in 72,919 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Alta Management Ltd Company, Utah-based fund reported 2,175 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 4,360 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 135,649 shares. Trust Comm Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 124,535 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt reported 3,095 shares stake. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 3.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 88,309 shares.