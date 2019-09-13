As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Tnb Financial Has Decreased by $10.17 Million Its Holding; Loews (L) Holder Yakira Capital Management Cut Position by $810,000 as Market Value Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 737,281 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 38,398 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 53,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 90,474 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.46M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 34,551 shares to 132,051 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 349,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,809 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.04% or 40,756 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 42,415 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 59,383 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Brown Advisory holds 47,573 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 203,357 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 45,468 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 18,495 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management LP invested in 0.06% or 27,202 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 734 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 434 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 11,035 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 22,453 shares. Motco holds 0% or 46 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 192,204 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 3,343 shares to 141,466 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 4,730 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgemoor Inv Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 3,577 shares. Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 7.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peninsula Asset Management owns 5,910 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Indiana Invest Mngmt reported 17,935 shares. Cap Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 1,572 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 26,440 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp invested 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford Co stated it has 230,662 shares. Hilltop reported 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 114,536 shares. Insight 2811 Inc invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keating Counselors holds 50,710 shares. Drexel Morgan & holds 2.22% or 26,265 shares in its portfolio.