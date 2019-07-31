As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Lowered Holding; Lipe & Dalton Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted by $347,639 as Share Value Rose

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, down from 155,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79M shares traded or 151.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Monetary Mgmt Group has invested 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com invested in 19,786 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.22% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. 868,612 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Moreover, Cincinnati Insurance has 4.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,645 were accumulated by Sentinel Trust Communication Lba. 27,509 are held by One Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Lesa Sroufe And Co reported 3,492 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Lc has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cim Inv Mangement has 0.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Summit Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.92% or 13,312 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 13,015 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936.