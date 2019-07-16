As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shares Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.89 Million; Lincoln National Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.01 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.07M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $2015.7. About 1.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorp Tru Com has 100,883 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 22,911 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 5,939 shares. Welch Capital Prtn Ltd Ny stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De reported 34,243 shares stake. Century Companies Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 7.29M shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,952 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.73% or 1.34M shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 45,282 shares stake. 62,397 are owned by Papp L Roy And Assocs. North Star Invest Management accumulated 55,116 shares. Nottingham Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hengehold Lc holds 7.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 293,477 shares. Mathes Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,500 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc reported 122,580 shares stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,942 shares to 27,366 shares, valued at $47.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Nv Ny (NYSE:UN) by 61,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 13,404 shares to 50,452 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 30,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,361 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKG).

