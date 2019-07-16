As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Has Increased Its Holding; Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $6.49 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 4.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 6.77 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.06% or 316,831 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 56,275 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset reported 23,757 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 3,779 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 3.57% or 192,893 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Com holds 86,725 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. 23,968 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,292 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Lc has 8,949 shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ing Groep Nv has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 391,070 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,200 shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 1% or 114,914 shares in its portfolio. Kistler reported 15,917 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 6,482 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G signs on as â€˜launch partnerâ€™ for streaming service led by Meg Whitman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,651 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,951 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares to 94,263 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signature Est And Lc has invested 2.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hrt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mutual Of America Management Ltd holds 755,363 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 7,051 shares. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 1.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 312,029 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Com accumulated 55,432 shares. Country Club Tru Na has 2.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 324,458 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Germain D J holds 2.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 425,349 shares. Ci Inc holds 2.25 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Salem stated it has 5.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sabal accumulated 2.95% or 613,533 shares.