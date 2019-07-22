As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shares Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Increased Holding by $322,920; Keybank National Association Increases Stake in American Tower New (AMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 6.55 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Keybank National Association increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 21,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04 million, up from 206,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Swiss Bancorporation reported 1.47 million shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 36,768 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,063 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 3,370 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney has 1.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 26,477 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 1.1% or 14,444 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 102,400 shares. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership invested in 11,179 shares. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Secs Lc stated it has 100,766 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 8,564 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 1,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 268,147 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 3.49% or 60,842 shares in its portfolio.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,185 shares to 2,812 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 37,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 44,280 shares to 51,248 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,950 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management invested in 0.31% or 21,016 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 242,937 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Spectrum Management Gp holds 0.29% or 9,185 shares. Altfest L J Co reported 3,383 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 8,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Co owns 20,456 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blair William And Com Il holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 654,638 shares. Hartford Investment Com invested in 1.21% or 408,867 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 1.00M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management invested in 3.19% or 50,695 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 4,577 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,375 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,421 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.