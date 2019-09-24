As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Position; Kbc Group Nv Upped Its Stake in Popular (BPOP) by $1.46 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 31.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 27,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 112,595 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, up from 85,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 468,235 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 211,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22M, down from 219,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 1.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Garde Capital has 4,897 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 2,026 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. St Germain D J has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 26,758 are held by Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt. 1.78 million are owned by M&T Commercial Bank. Bessemer Grp holds 0.62% or 1.67 million shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 22,987 shares. Jennison Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated invested 2.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Interest Ltd Ca owns 22,750 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenleaf reported 0.06% stake.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,494 shares to 252,969 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27,571 shares to 68,466 shares, valued at $25.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 94,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,154 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

