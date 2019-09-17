As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Eastern Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $1.53 Million; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Position in Ball Com (BLL) Cut by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ball Corp Com (BLL) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 14,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 86,332 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 101,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ball Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 772,882 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 14,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 204,004 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.37 million, down from 218,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 2.66 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17,711 shares to 338,804 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.94% or 3.06M shares. Harbour Mngmt Llc holds 18,926 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 1.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Trust Communication holds 0.66% or 64,763 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Grp Inc owns 76,000 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Robecosam Ag holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 80,743 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3.18 million shares. Verus Fincl Prns Incorporated owns 2,193 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J & holds 5,022 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt holds 11,722 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors Inc owns 41,848 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 3.95 million shares or 2.08% of the stock. Loews reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.34M for 25.51 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Meeder Asset Management holds 82 shares. National Pension holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 497,006 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 86,338 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 341,652 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 639,212 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 608,593 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 435,184 shares. 138,965 are owned by Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc. Spf Beheer Bv owns 1.38 million shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 70,364 are held by Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated. Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).