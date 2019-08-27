As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.85 Billion; Horizon Investment Services Maintains Position in Gray Television (GTN)

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.37M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.41 million shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. 1,300 shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR, worth $20,137. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gray Television Inc (GTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 2.07 million shares stake. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 30,493 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 144,118 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 31,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 10,308 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 895,536 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 16,073 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 1.32 million shares. 172,208 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 15,278 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 4.23M shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 30,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.26% stake. Qs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 93,907 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 19,161 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Investors holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,516 shares. Piershale Grp Inc has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windward Mngmt Ca invested in 2.04% or 153,445 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,429 were accumulated by Security Bancorp Of So Dak. Personal Capital Advisors Corp reported 465,130 shares stake. Keating Invest Counselors, Florida-based fund reported 60,143 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 404,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 1,650 shares. Aqr Lc has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 153,347 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 4.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 156,895 shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 17,000 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 450 shares.