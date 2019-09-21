As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Regent Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Boosted Its Position

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 45,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 58,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 61,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Financial has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,282 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd owns 8,690 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust has 2,924 shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 6,598 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Lc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp holds 728,375 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 275,277 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 4,109 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has 1.60 million shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 43,800 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc holds 37,308 shares. Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 2.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,445 shares to 97,203 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,488 are owned by Whitnell And. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership holds 4,016 shares. Citigroup reported 3.44 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,225 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Da Davidson & holds 167,372 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.41% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.75% or 374,505 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bankshares invested in 204,004 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Com owns 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,640 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bouchey Group Inc Incorporated Ltd reported 2,587 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windsor Management Limited Liability Com has 13,122 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.