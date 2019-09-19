As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Cut by $1.09 Million Its Holding; Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (AM) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 904,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.19% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 4.27M shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 106,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.68 million, down from 116,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $121.89. About 1.36M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 51,849 shares to 123,265 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 127,952 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $64.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 419,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,151 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).