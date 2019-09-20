As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Price Rose, Sterling Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Halliburton Co (HAL) Position Has Raised by American Assets Investment Management Llc

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 270.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 189,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 258,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, up from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 5.08M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 190,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.92 million, up from 182,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $122.16. About 5.36M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,290 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 224,516 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fincl Services stated it has 305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 17,035 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset reported 0.04% stake. 17,054 are held by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Arizona State Retirement System owns 166,223 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 64,078 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 99,466 shares. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership owns 3.65% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 87,201 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,942 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 20,471 are held by 1St Source Retail Bank.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 22,000 shares to 173,453 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 145,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).