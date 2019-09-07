As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $127.47 Million; Girard Partners LTD Lowered Holding in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) as Share Value Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 11.02M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15B, down from 12.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 5,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 89,088 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 94,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,824 shares to 6,299 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,808 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $228.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,799 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

