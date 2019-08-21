As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.18 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 299,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.55M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.52 million, up from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 5.29 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn accumulated 262,800 shares. St Germain D J Co reported 1.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 0.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 89,434 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt owns 71,658 shares. Stephens Ar owns 201,352 shares. South Texas Money Limited accumulated 0.09% or 19,994 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 137,166 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 3.36M shares. Founders Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,163 shares. Carroll Financial Associates has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Interocean Capital Lc invested in 2.35% or 242,626 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 9,852 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdg holds 20,448 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 55,709 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,496 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

