As Procter Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Cohen Klingenstein Raised Holding; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Procter Gamble (PG) by 127.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 182,060 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94M, up from 80,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 521,950 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 451,254 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 225,000 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $236.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 0.29% or 42,424 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 17,853 shares stake. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 92,170 shares. 160 are owned by Guinness Asset Management. Gam Holdings Ag owns 9,712 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 11,122 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi reported 14,200 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc owns 4,343 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated owns 28,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Parkside Bancorporation Trust holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.01% or 66,136 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants reported 7,420 shares. Norinchukin Bank The owns 24,128 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schulhoff And accumulated 267,554 shares or 14.88% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc holds 66,351 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 8,380 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 1,200 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com has invested 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Michigan-based Long Road Counsel Limited has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Trust Bancorp has invested 1.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 19,900 are owned by Montecito State Bank And Trust. Drexel Morgan holds 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,451 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability owns 24,633 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 751 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company reported 242,626 shares stake.

