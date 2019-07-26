As Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Price Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Bloombergsen Has Increased Stake by $3.87 Million as Shares Rose

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51M, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.85. About 811,850 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,718 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.61M, down from 211,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 7.26 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 71,658 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Avalon invested 2.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 11,328 shares. 36,629 are held by Bollard Limited Co. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 10,892 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,122 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.39% or 164,151 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). D E Shaw And holds 925,303 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Apriem Advisors has 6,420 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Saratoga Research Investment Mgmt owns 532,786 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.60 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

