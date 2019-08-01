As Procter Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position by $2.58 Million; Marathon Oil (MRO) Position Lifted by Encompass Capital Advisors Llc

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 24,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,304 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 80,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 3.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 8.12 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,598 shares to 4,410 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG) by 18,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $1.81 million worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21 million shares. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66M shares to 6.63 million shares, valued at $55.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,959 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

