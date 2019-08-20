As Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Corda Investment Management Decreased Stake by $686,192; As Exelon (EXC) Share Price Declined, Usca Ria Lowered by $4.17 Million Its Holding

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 70.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 83,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 117,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 2.38M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (PG) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 384,626 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.02 million, down from 391,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 3.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf by 14,985 shares to 516,485 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 29,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG).

