As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, De Burlo Group Trimmed Stake; Foster & Motley Cut Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $793,563

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 125,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 154,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20M shares traded or 9.07% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,617 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 20,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $244.69. About 1.47M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Large Company Etf (FNDX) by 18,923 shares to 39,541 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 203,154 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fosun Ltd has 3,530 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,804 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 7,472 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.55% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hl Financial Lc reported 6,590 shares stake. Hudock Group Limited Liability stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Natl has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,586 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 1,338 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 447,239 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 31 were reported by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has 0.38% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 43,217 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 6,600 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 850,096 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,400 shares to 91,800 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

