As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Birinyi Associates Has Increased Position; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Holding in J2 Global (JCOM) Trimmed by $6.19 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 29.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 168,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63M, down from 240,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 247,530 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,950 shares to 48,450 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,918 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 208,762 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 776,180 shares. 4,269 were accumulated by Sun Life Inc. Aldebaran stated it has 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Liberty Cap Mgmt has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,662 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,025 shares. 1.32M were reported by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 18,425 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Communications Of Delaware holds 0.69% or 41,034 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bessemer Group holds 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.79M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 782,433 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evercore Wealth Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 78,301 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc stated it has 303,759 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A.

