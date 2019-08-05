As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding; First Quadrant LP Continues to Hold Stake in Celanese (CE)

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 520.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 13,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,506 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 916,051 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 8.99 million shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp Communication holds 98,761 shares. Cleararc has 6,642 shares. Auxier Asset stated it has 0.61% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). British Columbia Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 258 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 865,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 96 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.35 million shares. James Inc reported 1.36% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Quantum Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 3,496 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt owns 4,210 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Company invested in 1.1% or 26,419 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,520 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.05% or 6,565 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38,848 shares to 264,517 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,015 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750.