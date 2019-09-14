As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Headinvest Has Cut Stake by $396,215; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Holding

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 123,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 12,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 140,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 127,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.05M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SAYS MB FINL HOLDERS TO GET $54.20 CONSIDERATION; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,556 shares to 877,894 shares, valued at $173.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,305 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na holds 12,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 727,407 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0.02% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 226,825 shares. Park Oh holds 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 74,723 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 269,800 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability reported 34,303 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cullinan Associates has 0.12% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Allstate holds 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 120,253 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 261,883 shares stake. Lord Abbett Ltd Co has 1.22M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,747 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 9.15M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 2.88 million shares. Advisors Incorporated Ok accumulated 46,275 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,113 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne owns 5,377 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31,405 shares. Mairs Pwr owns 229,767 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Clark Estates New York has 5,720 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs holds 498,084 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 2.12 million shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 4.97 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. First Fincl In owns 15,009 shares. Moreover, Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or has 2.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 52,330 shares. Signature & Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,919 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Advsr LP reported 0.19% stake. 1.21 million were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.