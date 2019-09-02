As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Holding by $966,576; Farmstead Capital Management Increases Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table)

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Frontier Inv Co has invested 0.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tortoise Advsrs Llc has invested 3.35% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd holds 63,698 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma stated it has 1.28 million shares. 136,073 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 75 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability owns 120 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,784 shares. Axa accumulated 58,334 shares. Greenwood Assocs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,115 shares. 18,319 are held by Blair William Il. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.05% or 13,632 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 15,369 shares. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 1.38% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,153 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan And Co reported 27,451 shares stake. M Kraus And holds 54,164 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 201,481 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12.67 million shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 98,094 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 25.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roffman Miller Associate Pa invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cadinha Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fiera holds 37,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 390 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 573,916 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamlin Capital Mngmt Lc holds 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 754,947 shares. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.22% stake.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.