As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake; Farmstead Capital Management Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Has Decreased by $7.05 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 4.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 1.42M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.