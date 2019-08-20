As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Falcon Edge Capital LP Increased Uranium Energy (UEC) Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,393 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 2.80M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.46% or $0.0483 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9329. About 1.02M shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $14,030 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Gp Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 740,200 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 10.73M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 400 shares. Progeny 3 has 154,930 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 91,041 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 17,438 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 272,660 shares. Mirae Asset Invs reported 3.78M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 68,328 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 134,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). King Luther holds 0% or 16,964 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 54,242 shares. Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces New and Consolidated NI 43-101 Mineral Resources* at the Reno Creek ISR Project, Wyoming – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Emerging markets, resurgence of IPOs boost interest in uranium – MarketWatch” published on November 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Uranium Energy Corp Completes Securities Exchange with the Pacific Road Funds – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Extends Credit Facility to January 31, 2022 and Completes Royalty Sales to Uranium Royalty Corp – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Corp Outlines Development Plans in Preparation for the Mid-2019 US Government National Security Action on Uranium Imports – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G probiotic supplements reportedly counterfeited, sold by Amazon – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.