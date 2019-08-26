As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered Stake by $5.14 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Decreased Its Stake

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 49,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 40,369 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 89,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 5,862 shares to 81,201 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX) by 33,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power cut, Exxon says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 18,755 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated owns 34,482 shares. 88,503 are held by Fdx Advisors. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 1.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 60,499 shares. Lucas Cap holds 2.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 29,321 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 10,372 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 87,367 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Trust Communications Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,948 shares. 12,863 were reported by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% or 26,398 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,030 shares stake. Argent Trust holds 1.91% or 225,670 shares. Puzo Michael J invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 22,262 shares to 22,505 shares, valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond Etf (SCPB) by 14,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.97% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullinan Associates owns 161,349 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). D E Shaw And holds 0.12% or 925,303 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has 1.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.42M shares. Macroview Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 125 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 145,976 shares. Richard Bernstein has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.14% or 7,689 shares. Mariner Limited has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company reported 20,456 shares. Pinnacle Partners has 94,812 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 1.55% or 40,449 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.24% or 111,652 shares. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).