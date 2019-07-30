As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Lowered by $14.49 Million Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Held by Manchester Capital Management Llc

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 139,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.09 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 17.63 million shares traded or 155.68% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 30,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $75.34 lastly. It is down 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock or 9,910 shares. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.

