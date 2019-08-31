As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed by $8.36 Million Its Stake; Evercore Wealth Management Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.56M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.20M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD – BLACKSTONE AGREES TO ACQUIRE VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TOTAL AUM INCREASED $81.4 BLN, OR 22%, TO $449.6 BLN AT QTR-END DRIVEN BY $112.2 BILLION OF INFLOWS; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 80,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.64M, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4,380 shares to 45,390 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 260,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone’s Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.