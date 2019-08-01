As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lifted Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Maintains Position in Illumina (ILMN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 236.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 30,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,083 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 12,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 2.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $303.41. About 318,909 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 490,745 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 109,057 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Renaissance Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. 14,700 were accumulated by Whitebox Advisors Llc. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 250 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 15,782 shares. 862 were reported by Smithfield. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,883 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3,185 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp reported 10,656 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0% or 999 shares. 19,544 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc. Fiduciary Tru Comm holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 868 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happens If Pacific Biosciences Isn’t Acquired By Illumina? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HOOK,MDGS,ILMN – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Illumina Inc (ILMN) President and CEO Francis A Desouza Sold $1.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina News: Why ILMN Stock Is Plummeting – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 236,314 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,200 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. $280,110 worth of stock was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A. $969,078 worth of stock was sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Tuesday, February 12.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936 on Tuesday, February 5. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $870,676 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,177 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 53,390 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl invested in 179,092 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 16,109 were accumulated by Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi. Cohen holds 1.8% or 71,804 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 2.16M shares or 2.23% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 63,068 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt owns 47,374 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piershale Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aull & Monroe Mgmt reported 45,956 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.71% stake. Beese Fulmer Inv Inc holds 81,486 shares. Df Dent And Com holds 146,488 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 32,399 shares to 3,266 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP) by 9,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,291 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Stock Price, Quote, History & News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2016.