As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Increased by $643,552 Its Position; Egain (EGAN) Holding Maintained by Granite Point Capital Management Lp

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 102,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 56,416 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,340 shares to 5,585 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Management Limited Com holds 1,520 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 2,182 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 316,831 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 4,294 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 12,833 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 8,875 shares. Bell Commercial Bank reported 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pension Serv invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edge Wealth Limited Liability reported 103,351 shares stake. Cap City Trust Fl holds 1.73% or 39,334 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp Incorporated has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Df Dent And accumulated 146,488 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 212,006 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $45,140 activity.