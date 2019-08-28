As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Value Rose, Longer Investments Has Cut Its Holding; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose While Gateway Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 115,816 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.16M, down from 121,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $216.97. About 261,436 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,808 shares. Nadler Financial holds 3,192 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.79% or 17,054 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piershale Group owns 2,159 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Limited Liability Company reported 3,217 shares stake. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Co holds 28,045 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Mcrae Management Inc stated it has 5,572 shares. Barr E S And stated it has 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,025 were accumulated by Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation. 7,075 were accumulated by Fosun Int. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 959,106 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $254.89 million for 44.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.