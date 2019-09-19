As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Its Holding; Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Value Rose While Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $562,410

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 96.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 7,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $121.52. About 508,332 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 4,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 13,733 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 17,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.12. About 246,761 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 19,700 shares to 21,290 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.50 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.