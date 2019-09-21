As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Decreased by $6.18 Million Its Position; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Share Price Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.36 million shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 56,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 238,980 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.20M, down from 295,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,190 shares to 658,509 shares, valued at $37.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards (NYSE:DDS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 310,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.