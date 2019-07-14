As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Boosted Its Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted Its Position in Costamare (CMRE) by $592,775

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Costamare Inc (CMRE) by 183.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,178 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 64,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Costamare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 394,754 shares traded or 38.93% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 26.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 44,647 shares to 433,185 shares, valued at $38.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 93,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,149 shares, and cut its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31.