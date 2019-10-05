As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Lifted Position; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Boosted by $322,560 Its Stake

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 23,168 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 20,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 141.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 9,820 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557,000, up from 4,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 23,136 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 2.34% stake. Hendershot Inc has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saturna Corp accumulated 49,711 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 20,692 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Kwmg holds 4,760 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.07 million shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Services owns 33,267 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. 47,046 are held by Essex Fincl Services. Keating Inv Counselors invested in 2.48% or 50,710 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 151,150 shares. 727,100 were reported by Old Republic Int Corporation. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,897 shares. First Corporation In owns 1.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,009 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 12,884 shares to 7,264 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 16,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,162 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A And Associates Inc reported 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 302,997 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP holds 6,880 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 51,025 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 247,114 shares stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 10,248 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Dorsey & Whitney Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 1.60 million shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc invested in 0.03% or 3,971 shares. Ok holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 234,686 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National Corp has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hartford Inv Mngmt Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 125,351 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.