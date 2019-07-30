As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Holding; Dana Investment Advisors Has Raised Bb&T (BBT) Position by $1.62 Million as Market Value Declined

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 340.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 35,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 10,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 3.36 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 48,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,968 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, down from 247,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 6.91M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 21,804 shares to 76,087 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,027 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 12,440 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 95,661 shares. Palladium Ltd Com has 0.47% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 140,058 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.09% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 291,024 shares. Paragon Mngmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Carroll Associate accumulated 179,358 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.33% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.3% or 9,172 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 51,217 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors has invested 0.34% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Matrix Asset Advisors holds 2.86% or 359,463 shares in its portfolio. 380,673 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Rampart Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 38,152 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt accumulated 211,050 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd owns 40,380 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins has invested 3.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westpac Banking Corp reported 404,428 shares. 261,417 were accumulated by Smith Asset Gp L P. First Heartland Consultants has 9,627 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd reported 40,702 shares. 176,168 were reported by Braun Stacey Assocs. 2.42M are owned by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. 683 are held by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covington Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,227 shares. Wade G W Inc stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3.67M are owned by Parnassus Invs Ca.

