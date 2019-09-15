As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Novare Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Css Holds Stake in Qad (QADB)

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,841 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 62,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

Css Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADB) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 17,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.03% . The institutional investor held 58,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 40,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 24 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) has declined 5.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 84,600 shares to 900 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 30,069 shares to 193,738 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

