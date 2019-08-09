As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Horan Capital Management Has Decreased by $10.06 Million Its Holding; Covalent Partners Boosted Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Share Price Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 880,261 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 4.22M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Management, Arkansas-based fund reported 668 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,520 shares. Wills Fin Gp invested 3.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Synovus accumulated 179,092 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co invested in 48,878 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,410 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 57,851 shares or 1.41% of the stock. State Street holds 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 115.04M shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,214 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.55% or 26,332 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 12,158 shares. Centurylink Comm has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares to 538,044 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,125 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).