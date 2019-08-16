As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Cortland Associates Decreased by $494,832 Its Holding; Chicago Equity Partners Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Has Decreased by $1.97 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 12,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.78. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 66.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 40,155 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,265 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 60,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 111,660 shares to 115,620 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

More recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 108,956 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0.06% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). S Muoio & Limited Company stated it has 7.65% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,451 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 23,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,541 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 343,137 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 37,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested in 9,177 shares. New York-based Water Island Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.69% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Shelton Capital stated it has 460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atlantic Union Bancorp invested in 0.27% or 9,470 shares. Livingston Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 17,054 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Company invested in 3.02M shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept reported 77,538 shares. Central Bancorporation owns 16,730 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Thompson Inc has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moller holds 9,108 shares. 39,406 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Limited Liability. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 27,060 shares. Gibson Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 153,611 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust holds 71,186 shares. Iowa-based At Fincl Bank has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Hampshire-based Loudon Management Llc has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares to 990,822 shares, valued at $45.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).