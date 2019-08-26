As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Value Rose, Longer Investments Trimmed Its Holding; Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Its Stake by $402,931

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 8,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 13,318 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $629,000, down from 21,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84M shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – CBS expected to make another offer soon; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 13/04/2018 – Dealbook: The Redstones’ Voting Power Leave Moonves, CBS Few Options: DealBook Briefing; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Fires Fresh Volley in Legal Battle for Control of CBS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,054 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson invested in 0.21% or 3,337 shares. Heritage Mgmt holds 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 118,752 shares. Montag A & has 64,298 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bainco Intll Investors invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aldebaran holds 36,035 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3.52% stake. Dodge Cox has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 131,825 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.46% or 9.57M shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,360 shares. Calamos Limited Com invested in 0.6% or 922,641 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). R G Niederhoffer Mngmt Inc owns 1.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares. Cibc World has invested 1.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 143,746 shares.

