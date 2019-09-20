As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Trimmed Holding; Capital International Investors Increased Its Moodys (MCO) Stake by $53.97 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 276,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 5.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03B, up from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $215.65. About 308,045 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thai Oil’s Baa1 Ratings; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2015-CCRE23; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Nine Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Cvc Cordatus Loan Fund Iii Designated Activity Company; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS INDIA 2018 GROWTH FORECAST TO 7.3 PCT FROM 7.5 PCT EARLIER -ET NOW CITING COGENCIS; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ANGOLA’S BANCO ECONOMICO LOCAL CURRENCY AT B3; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Pier 1’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Salem, Nj’s Ba3 Goult Rating; Outlook Remains Negative; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Ricoh Finance Corporation’s Us Cp Program Rating To Prime-3

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 5,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 187,722 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.58M, down from 193,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $122.21. About 4.33 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 26,013 shares to 87,756 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 81,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everett Harris & Ca has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,525 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Gp Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,123 shares. Zuckerman Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc owns 74,285 shares. Country Club Tru Na has 1.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 114,022 shares. Trian Fund LP stated it has 42.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saybrook Nc holds 18,403 shares. 15,893 are held by Monetary Group Inc. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.95% stake. Moreover, Independent has 2.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,325 shares. Barbara Oil holds 3.26% or 52,000 shares in its portfolio. Reik Co Limited Liability Com has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,551 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Charter has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 66,251 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 24.64 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corp reported 4,105 shares stake. 96,247 were reported by Baskin Financial Services. Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 462 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 9,684 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sterling Mgmt stated it has 9,688 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 98,030 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.04% or 8,235 shares. 180,300 are owned by Barr E S And. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp reported 181,070 shares. Bp Public Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Park Natl Oh reported 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability reported 1.64M shares.