As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding; Cadian Capital Management LP Holding In Guidewire Software (GWRE) Was Has Boosted

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 154,377 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $120.14. About 2.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.31 million shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $111.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.