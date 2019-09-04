As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Truepoint Trimmed by $15.53 Million Its Position; Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 55,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 140,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, down from 196,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $126.61. About 99,281 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP)

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $123.1. About 4.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 68,115 shares to 297,875 shares, valued at $25.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.82 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 68,115 shares to 297,875 shares, valued at $25.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 25,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $44.42 million for 20.69 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.